Paceman fit as Warwick heads to Toowoomba for final

Andrew Ryan shows his bowling style for Warwick and will be a key bowler in the Davis Shield final on Sunday.

CRICKET: Andrew Ryan has recovered from a shoulder injury and will play in the Commonwealth Bank Warwick Bulls team in tomorrow's Davis Shield final against Toowoomba at Heritage Oval at 9am.

The Maryvale Condamine hurt his shoulder at work last week but bowled without discomfort at Wednesday afternoon's club training session.

Captain Dave Walker will use Ryan as first or second change.

"Andrew likes to bowl with the old ball which he still swings enough to find the edge of the bat," Walker said.

Caleb King and Walker are likely to take the new ball.

"Caleb did a great job against Lockyer in our last game with superb line and length," Walker said.

The Warwick team has plenty of bowlers with Tom Bourke generating a lot of pace in the nets this week and Tyhe Clarkson able to bowl on a good length and swing the ball.

"Mitch Bourke took four wickets against Lockyer in our last game and is a bowler I plan to use in the middle overs."

If the wicket is spinning, Geoff Thorley will be the option with his leg spin.

With regular opener Will Gordon unavailable, Mitch McLennan is likely to move up to open the batting in combination with Thorley.

Walker isn't seeking out information on the likely Toowoomba team.

"They haven't lost a game but we just have to play to the best of our ability and with plenty of patience to get us across the line," he said.

"John Littleproud was the Toowoomba captain in round 1.

"The toughest decision for me is who to bowl as every member of the team regularly bowls in club cricket except wicketkeeper Pat Bourke.

"Jacob Gross made Darling Downs junior teams as a bowler this season."

Young Sovereign paceman Cahal Davis was on standby if Ryan was unavailable and will play if anyone withdraws.

Kieran Bourke is 12th man but was not considered for selection as he has a late afternoon flight from Wellcamp on Sunday.

There are spare seats on the team bus and supporters keen to back the Warwick team can book seats with captain Walker or manager Col O'Brien.

WARWICK TEAM: Dave Walker, Geoff Thorley, Jacob Gross, Tyhe Clarkson, Tom Bourke, Pat Bourke, Mitch McLennan, Carter Bilbrough, Andrew Ryan, Caleb King, Mitch Bourke.

T20 club cricket

SEMI spots are up for grabs in the last weekend of T20 round robins.

Today, the washed out games from round 1 will be played.

Maryvale Condamine are the only team assured of a semi spot with two wins from its two games so can do without two of their stars, Jason Steketee and Andrew Ryan, who are unavailable.

Redbacks went down by one run to Allora in its last T20 game and also lost to Maryvale so captain Tyle Clarkson is just hoping to chalk up a win against Inglewood in the early game at Mayhew Oval.

"We need to get Shane Hooper early as he scored 130 not out against us in a game at Inglewood," Clarkson said.

"We will be without Coen Slatter and Morgan Gilchrist who have work commitments but both should be back for the resumption of 40-over cricket next week and a game against Maryvale."

DRAW: Mayhew Oval

Inglewood v Redbacks 10am

Maryvale v Allora 1pm

Slade Park

Colts v Sovereign 10am

Wheatvale v Allora Rascals 1pm