Party waste disposal tips for Xmas on the Downs

What to do with your rubbish this festive season.

CHRISTMAS is not only a time to be thoughtful to our family and friends but the environment too.

Reduce your festive footprint on the environment with these tips:

Gift wrapping

Paper wrapping, cards and cardboard boxes can go in the recycling bin, or be stored to reuse. Polystyrene foam isn't suitable to go in a recycling bin. Put foam in a regular rubbish bin and to do the same with any polystyrene which has been in contact with food, such as cups or meat trays.

Electronic gifts

Receiving a new mobile phone, TV or other electronic item as a gift often means older ones will be disposed of so consider free e-waste recycling. Another option could be to pass on the older item to a friend.

Christmas food

Food scraps are best disposed of in a compost bin. If there is waste food to go into the regular bin, freeze it until bin collection day to reduce odours.

Keep it clean

Most bottles, jars, tins, cartons and cardboard boxes can go into the recycling bin, but give the bottles, jars and tins a quick rinse as any traces of food on them end up as landfill.

Know which plastics to recycle

Soft plastics can create problems at recycling facilities so don't place recyclables in plastic bags. Those containers which can go in recycling bins are the rigid plastics which hold their shape, such as milk bottles, takeaway containers and soft drink bottles.

Bottled and canned drinks

Beer, wine and champagne bottles can go into recycling bins.

Lids

Both metal and plastic lids can generally be recycled.

Batteries

Regular batteries are unsuitable to go into a kerbside recycling bins and belong in the regular waste bin.

WASTE FACILITIES OVER CHRISTMAS

Supervised waste facilities in the Southern Downs Region will be closed on Christmas Day, except Killarney and Wallangarra waste transfer stations. Locked waste facilities to which residents have keys will be accessible and all JJ Richards waste collection services will carry on as usual without change. All waste transfer stations in the region will be open on Boxing Day, except Wallangarra waste transfer station. Bin collection will not change over the Christmas period.