Passing of much-loved Warwick teacher has tributes flowing

THE Warwick community is today mourning the death of much loved and deeply admired school teacher Phill Higgins.

The Warwick West deputy principal was surrounded by family and friends when he passed away on Sunday.

Tributes have flown in for the dedicated teacher, including those from co-principal Jason Callcott.

"He was the life of the party whether it was with staff, kids, parents or a room full of principals," he said.

"He is that teacher that students talk about and in years to come, will be relayed to their own children as the legend of their school days.

"He is the teacher who supported parents as they navigated the good, the bad and the ugly of parenting in modern society.

"He will be that teacher who made a difference in young, impressionable lives and the man who showed firm kindness to the naughty kids, whilst helping to shape them into better students and human beings.

"He believed that education was the gateway to success for all and he worked damn hard to make sure that on his watch, every 'kiddie' got the best possible start through their time at West."

