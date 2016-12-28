31°
Passion for the written word

Jonno Colfs
| 28th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
WORDSMITH: Leila Deighton's way with words has not gone unnoticed.
WORDSMITH: Leila Deighton's way with words has not gone unnoticed.

A LIFE of travel, experience and opportunity has left Warwick woman Leila Deighton with a wealth of knowledge, passion and great skill in expressing herself via the written word.

So much so that Ms Deighton took out the shield for 2016 Rose City Writers Writing Competition.

The shield awarded for the competition, which is in its 16th year, is the coveted prize for Warwick's wisened wordsmiths and is awarded to the writer who scores the highest across a range of unique categories.

Ms Deighton, of the Deighton Motors family was born in Warwick after a life of travel with her Baha'i faith, returned to Warwick and joined the Rose City Writers.

In 2014, Ms Deighton became the president of the club but decided to take a break in 2015 to concentrate on writing her novel.

Ms Deighton said she rejoined the group this year.

"Writing has been inside of me for a long time,” she said.

"I have travelled so much and seen some many things and met so many wonderful people that have inspired my creativity.

"It's the perfect outlet for me as my health hasn't been great and I'm a bit housebound.

"It's something I can very easily do at home.

"It's a great passion and a great source of enjoyment for me, and hopefully others, when they read my work.”

Ms Deighton said the competition categories were different every year.

"This year we had to write a very short story, only 50 words, which is difficult,” she said.

"We had to write a story about a very interesting picture that we were given, which is great fun and it's completely open to each writer's interpretation.

"We had to write an animal story, a poem and a big whinge, I won that one.”

The Rose City Writers meet every month at the Warwick library, where they discuss ideas, read works and are given homework for the next meeting.

Ms Deighton said the club had about 17 members.

"New members are welcome at any time, we know Warwick has far more avid writers than that,” she said.

