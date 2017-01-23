31°
Pauline Hanson calls Trump protesters "clowns"

Staff writers News Corp Australia Network | 23rd Jan 2017 5:52 AM
Thousands rally in support of equal rights, in Sydney, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Hundreds of rallies are due to take place in over 30 countries around the world following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump.
Thousands rally in support of equal rights, in Sydney, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Hundreds of rallies are due to take place in over 30 countries around the world following the inauguration of US President Donald Trump. AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

PAULINE Hanson ranted against Australian women who took part in global marches against Donald Trump, accusing them of being overweight "clowns".

The One Nation leader launched the extraordinary online attack on her Facebook page after protesters took to the streets of several Australian cities, with an estimated 10,000 walking from Sydney's Hyde Park to Martin Place on Saturday.

"It's good that they were out and about and doing a bit of walking because it looked like a few of them needed to get a bit of sun and do a bit of exercise," Hanson posted.

Hanson posted her comments alongside a video of protesters in Brisbane.

More than 400 Queenslanders gathered in stifling heat in Brisbane's King George Square on Saturday to join the day of global action.

Hanson wrote: "Don't these clowns have anything else better to do with their time other than to hold sad, anti-democracy protests?

"Why on earth would anyone want to walk around in this heat chanting about One Nation and the new President of the United States of America, Donald Trump?"

The Queensland senator may have been irked by the chants of some of the Brisbane marchers: "Donald Trump, go to hell. Take One Nation there as well."

Women's March protests were held in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide and Canberra on Saturday.

The Australian events were part of a worldwide series of Women's Marches a day after Trump's inauguration as US president. More than a million people took part in marches across the US.

In her post Hanson also took issue with the US demonstrators in Washington who she claimed were "vandalising businesses and committing assaults".

Hanson has been a vocal supporter of Trump and bragged about being "gifted" tickets to his inauguration last week.

However, it later emerged that the anti-immigrant party only received tickets after One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts begged Australian officials for them.

Topics:  one nation pauline hanson politics

