Pedestrian death still under investigation

A MAN struck and killed by a truck on a Warwick highway on Tuesday night was in town visiting with relatives, police have revealed.

The 41-year-old was killed instantly after stepping into the path of a Kenworth prime mover, on the corner of Albion and Victoria Sts

Police said the man was from Rothwell, north of Brisbane.

The circumstances surrounding the death remain limited.

"It will be up to the coroner to determine the cause of death,” a police media spokeswoman said

Witnesses to the tragedy have come forward, with one telling police they saw the man walking on the northbound outer lane of the Cunningham Hwy when he was struck by the truck.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon said that as of 2pm yesterday, police were in the process of informing the 41-year-old victim's next of kin and local relatives of his death.

"We're currently in the process of letting them know,” he said.

Initial investigations suggest the man was hit about 10.35pm on the corner of Albion and Victoria Sts, just south of the OO Madsen Bridge.

Ambulance crews rushed to the scene, but reported there was nothing they could do for the man.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said one crew from Warwick was called at 10.38pm but they returned to the station moments later.

The truck driver, who police said is an owner-operator from Meringandan, has yet to be interviewed but no charges are expected to be laid.

Northbound lanes of the Cunningham Hwy remained closed into the early hours of yesterday morning while the Forensic Crash Unit investigated.

Anyone with information about the incident can phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.