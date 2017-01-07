Perfect sight-seeing weather on horizon

BLOOMIN BEAUTIFUL: Sunday should be the perfect day to get out at check out the region's spectacular sunflower fields.

IT'S the first weekend of the new year and the Southern Downs has had it all recently - wind, rain, heat and some cooler nights, so here's a look at what's in store this weekend and beyond.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Woods said the weekend should be a pleasant one.

"There looks like there's going to be a little bit of rainfall about (today),” he said.

"But unlike the past few days, we're not expecting any thunderstorms to form, although there will be some scattered showers around the regions, with temperatures reaching a top of 29 degrees.

"The night-time temperatures should be pleasant, sitting between 18 to 21 degrees.”

Mr Woods said any chances of showers would be gone by tomorrow.

"The only showers around will be along the coast, so it'll be a nice to enjoy a barbecue out in your neck of the woods,” the forecaster said.

"The temperature will range from a minimum of 16 to 30 (tomorrow).”

Into next week and Mr Woods said we would have a north-westerly air flow bringing hot air across from inland Australia.

"It's going to heat right up,” he said.

"Monday will reach 32, Tuesday 34, Wednesday 35 and Thursday 36 degrees expected maximums.

"It'll be mostly sunny but we'll should see showers starting up again from Thursday onwards.”