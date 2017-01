Warwick Police were on the scene.

WARWICK police are speaking to a person who was "removed” from an address in Wantley St over a domestic violence matter.

Police were called to the residence at 4pm.

"One of the parties was removed from the address and accompanied police to the police station for further investigation,” a Warwick police officer said.

"There were no injuries and no complains in relation to assault.”

Just after 5pm, police were still talking to the person brought back to the station.