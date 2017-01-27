29°
PHOTO GALLERY: Australia Day Awards 2017

27th Jan 2017 7:32 AM
The Australia Day Junior Citizen for 2017 is Ceilidh Bishop. Ceilidh is a talented young photographer and, at just 17 years of age, has already held an extremely successful art exhibition at the Warwick Art Gallery.
HUNDREDS turned out yesterday for Australia Day celebrations at Glengallan Homestead.

See all the winners here plus a few snaps of people enjoying the festivities.

Quiet helper too busy to write award speech

Quiet helper too busy to write award speech

The night before the Australia Day Awards, Graham Buchner was mowing.

Council to auction abandoned cars on eBay

Council will auction abandoned cars.

THE Southern Downs Regional Council is holding an eBay auction

See all the winners here as well as people enjoying the festivities.

Heritage Weekend is good old fun

Allora Heritage Weekend.

THE 21st Allora Heritage Weekend is on this weekend

Two Warwick men doing great things in community

THE new year has begun with a changing of the guard at headspace Warwick.

Southern Downs camp spot set to expand

Popular Goomburra camping spot Janowen Camping and 4WD Park is set to expand following council approval.

Southern Downs camp spot set to expand

Top barrel racers in Australia in Warwick this weekend

Warwick Rodeo 2013 barrel racing winner Wendy Caban will travel from Moree for this weekend's event.

Ten buckles to be presented at barrel racing at Warwick Showgrounds

Extra race for Allora Cup meeting on Saturday

Orchard (inside) wins the Class 2 Handicap for jockey Beau Appo at Allman Park on Warwick Credit Union Warwick Cup day in October. Racing is on again this Saturday.

Allora Cup race meeting has 57 starters

Join street orienteering series at Warwick West on Sunday

Saxon Charles, pictured in the bush in an orienteering competition, will compete at Warwick West State School on Sunday.

Street orienteering at Warwick West great excuse for fitness

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Beyonce’s shock debut in annual music poll's countdown upsets listeners, while Flume tops the list with Never Be Like You (featuring Kai).

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

REALITY TV: M'boro farmer 'weds' on Married at First Sight

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

