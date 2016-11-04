Photographers capture outback spirit in Warwick exhibition

WESTERN Queensland's drought stricken landscapes are captured in the newest exhibition to come to Warwick.

Each year the Vast Arts Photography Competition aims to provide photographers an opportunity to gain recognition for their art and an audience to appreciate the images that capture the essence of their region.

The winners and sixteen additional arresting images have been carefully chosen form the Out. Back exhibition.

Warwick Art Gallery assistant Sue Jacobsen said there was a good variety of landscapes and country scenes in the 24 images on display at the gallery until early December.

"The photos depict western Queensland and what it means to live there,” Ms Jacobsen said.

"People would have some idea but these photo just bring it on home.

"There's a good mix of landscapes which demonstrate how dry the land is, such as one that has a Qantas jet tail with the red and white kangaroo with emus walking down the road in the background.

"There are some great pieces and I think people will be quite surprised.”

Taking out the top prize in the Open category in the most recent competition was Tambo local Nadine McLeod with her image 'Blue Gum mirror' which the judges described as "stunning”.

Runner Up is last year's winner Wendy Coad from Mackay North. With her bronco branding action shot 'Winning catch', Lorraine Kath won the Regional category which was open only to residents of the area of western Queensland serviced by Vast Arts.

Runner Up in the Regional category is Inge Gajczak from Tambo and Highly Commended went to Jennie Bucknell from Mitchell and Helen Day from Longreach.

The Out. Back. exhibition was made possible by the Australian Government's Regional Arts Fund, which supports sustainable cultural development in regional, rural, and remote Australia to give artists and communities' better access to opportunities to practice and experience the arts.

Entrance to the exhibition is free. For more information and opening hours, go to warwickartgallery.com.au