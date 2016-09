A CONVOY of trucks, utes and blue came through Warwick last Friday all to raise awareness for a very important cause.

Driving the Blues into the Dirt was a mammoth effort by four-wheel driving enthusiasts who made the road trip from the coast to Warwick, all to raise awareness for beyondblue.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie attended the grand meet at Leslie Park, before the travellers packed up and trucked off to the Springs 4x4 Park at The Glen for the weekend.