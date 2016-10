Jenaya Gillot and Josie Heinemann at the Warwick Rodeo Markets.

LESLIE Park was brimming this morning with delicious smells, colourful stalls and cowboys and cowgirls.

Lisa Cooper made the trip all the way from Iowa for the famed markets.

"I grew up in Warwick and have come back to see my dad,” she said, while perusing the stalls with her friend Judy Graham.

"I went from Warwick, to Toowoomba, to Brisbane and then overseas to Iowa where I am now.

"I bet you wanted to take our photo because Judy looks so glam!”

