PHOTOS: Your muddy faces at the Warwick Rodeo

Molly Glassey
| 30th Oct 2016 9:07 AM
Zaydan Feltrin with Tic Tac.
Zaydan Feltrin with Tic Tac. Molly Glassey

THERE were plenty of muddy boots and drenched faces at yesterday's rodeo.

Storm clouds and a double rainbow made for an incredible backdrop to some of nation's greatest riders.

Did we snap your photo on the ground or in the saddle? Find it here:

Warwick Daily News
