Pig dogs suffer most in the heat

IF YOU'RE thinking of spending a hot weekend piggin' with your best mate, have a little compassion and think again.

Killarney vet David Thomson said he saw more pig dogs than other breeds come into his clinic suffering from severe heat stress during hot weather.

"Pig dogs will go from doing very little exercise, to chasing," he said.

"They won't realise they're thirsty or too hot purely because of their love for the chase."

He said it was up to owners do ensure their dogs weren't overworked.

"Worst case scenario, their organs can shut down completely," he said.

"They won't realise they're hurting themselves."