Plan to silence dog disputes

AFTER countless reports of neighbours at each other's throats over barking dogs, Southern Downs Regional Council has released a new information package to help ease tensions.

The package includes a letter template and a noise nuisance diary sheet for those angered by excessive barking.

Warren Webster is one frustrated West Warwick resident who has been hounding the council for four years about his neighbour's barking dogs.

He said he made countless complaints to the council over the two loud dogs, but claimed too little was done to settle the problem.

"We approached the neighbour, who was clueless about the dogs barking, because they did it when he was away,” Mr Webster said.

"I called him, left voice messages, but it didn't stop.

"Council canvassed the area and spoke to neighbours, but ended up saying, 'well, it seems it's just your problem'.”

However, SDRC planning, environment and community services director Ken Harris said Mr Webster's complaint had been dealt with.

"Council officers spoke with the owner of the dogs about the issue, as well as neighbours, and barking collars were used by the owner,” he said.

"The owner of the dogs was very co-operative at all times and advised council officers that if there was a problem he would do whatever he could to prevent this problem continuing.”

However, Mr Webster said the barking occurred sporadically on weekends, at night and during the day, and could last as long as two hours at a time.

"We've been sitting at the dinner table, air-conditioner and TV on in the background, and the dogs still manage to drown out the conversation,” Mr Webster said.

Mr Harris said the new information package was developed for residents like Mr Webster.

Download the information package online at www.sdrc.qld.gov.au /living-here/pets---animals/ barking-dogs, or phone the council on 1300 MY SDRC (1300 697 372).