Planning for future of region

3rd Nov 2016 5:35 PM
FORWARD THINKING: Presenters and delegates develop a planning charter at the 2016 Rural and Regional Conference in Stanthorpe.
FORWARD THINKING: Presenters and delegates develop a planning charter at the 2016 Rural and Regional Conference in Stanthorpe.

ALMOST 160 town planners converged on Stanthorpe last week for the Planning Institute of Australia's inaugural Rural and Regional Planning Conference.

Delegates from around Australia stayed for two to three nights and injected an estimated $54,000 into the local economy.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the region was well placed to host conferences of this size.

"Our region has an abundance of quality accommodation, great venues like the Queensland College of Wine Tourism which hosted the conference, fantastic locally sourced food, and of course, boasts many award winning wines,” Cr Dobie said.

"We're close to airports for our interstate visitors; so our region is an ideal location.

"Council is striving to ensure the region grows. We need the right planning in place and we have staff focused on assisting businesses and attracting new investment.”

The conference focused on issues in Rural and Regional Australia, including agriculture, mining, telecommunications and tourism.

The closing speaker was Costa Georgiadis of ABC TV's Gardening Australia, who presented his keynote address 'Dining boom is more important than a mining boom'.

"Conferences like this ensure that we learn from world best practice and provide an invaluable opportunity to promote the Southern Downs,” Cr Dobie said.

"Costa also made an impromptu stop at the Applethorpe State School which boasts a sign as the 'Coolest School in Queensland', meeting with teachers and kid

"By all accounts, Costa was a huge hit and such a promotional boon to get a national TV identity out to our region.

The Mayor also pointed out that the delegates' feedback on the venues, food, wine and general experience of Stanthorpe was excellent.

"Many delegates including both interstate and North Queenslanders who had not been to Stanthorpe or the Granite Belt before spoke highly of their experience and said they will be back,” Cr Dobie said.

"On top of the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft, the region has had a busy few weeks and it really has showcased our communities in the best light.

"All venues delivered top quality service, and Stanthorpe will see return visitors for holidays and recreation; a great outcome.”

In addition to the main conference, delegates participated in a study tour, visiting Suttons Juice Factory, the Rizzato apple packing shed and The Summit Winery.

Some delegates enjoyed a cycling tour of the district, with a stop-off at Whiskey Gully Winery, and conference dinners were held at the Granite Belt Brewery's Happy Valley Restaurant and O'Mara's Hotel.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  granite belt planning institute of australia rural and regional planning southern downs southern downs regional council stanthorpe

Almost 160 delegates on the Granite Belt for the first Rural and Regional Planning Conference

