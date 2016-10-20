25°
Plans for mega resort at Cherrabah scrapped

Jonno Colfs
| 20th Oct 2016 10:37 AM
PLANS for a massive mulit-million dollar development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.
PLANS for a massive mulit-million dollar development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

PLANS for a massive mulit-million dollar development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

The Chinese consortium who were behind the potential mega resort have asked the Southern Downs Regional Council to take the application off the table.

This means plans for 934 residential units, function centres, restaurants, golf course, airstrip, and a conference centre have all been consigned to the shredder, and along with them the associated financial and employment benefits for the Southern Downs community.

The company behind the development, Joyful View Garden Real Estate Development Resort Co Pty Ltd had disputed conditions imposed by the council, including major upgrades to Cherrabah's main access roads and development manager Joe Zhou said the result was very disappointing for the company.

"It was the director's position to cancel the application," he said.

"But we are looking forward to working with council to develop some smaller scale developments.

"We will be looking at adding more facilities to make the resort more attractive to event organisers, tourists and the local community.

"We are looking to expand on the good work we've recently been doing in the local tourism industry."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  cherrabah resort southern downs regional council warwick

PLANS for a massive mulit-million dollar development at Cherrabah have been scrapped.

