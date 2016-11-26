Plastic bag debate to go public

The Queensland Government has proposed a ban on single-use plastic bags to begin 2018.

A PUBLIC discussion paper released yesterday will ensure Queenslanders have a say on the Palaszczuk government's 2018 ban on light-weight, single-use plastic shopping bags.

Environment Minister Steven Miles stressed it was important the government consulted with the community to ensure the best possible outcomes for all Queenslanders.

"The scientific evidence about the harmful impacts of plastic in the environment is growing every day, and there is considerable support for a plastic bag ban,” Dr Miles said.

"Retailers and environmental and community groups who attended plastic bag workshops in Queensland in 2015, and at a national plastic bag forum in Sydney this February, agreed there was a need to restrict single-use plastic shopping bags.

"The Queensland Government sees a plastic bag ban as a critical step in a long-term plastic pollution reduction plan, and we are now seeking public feedback on how best we can move forward with this initiative.”

The paper is available at www.ehp.qld.gov.au/waste and open for comment until February 27.