Play alongside musical royalty

Kingswood is headling Fusions on the Field in Chinchilla.

WARWICK bands will have a chance to play alongside Aria award-nominated indie rock legends Kingswood when they headline Chinchilla's new music festival on November 4.

Known as Fusions on the Field, the festival line-up will also include Brisbane-based trio Good Boy, solo artist Clea and up-and-coming performer Gawurra.

In the lead-up to the landmark event, the committee will be running a battle-of-bands style competition for a talented group of musicians to perform the opening act of the festival, organiser Kimberley Lingard said.

"The competition - Raw Fusions - will be completely run through social media,” Mrs Lingard said.

"This is a great chance for a talented band from Warwick to get their name out there and play alongside an incredible band like Kingswood.

"That's not something that happens every day.”

Bands wishing to register their interest can email a demo or selection of tracks to entertainment@fusionson thefield.com.au.

Entries close his Friday.

The committee will then select the four best acts and they will be invited to play a set at the Commercial Hotel, Chinchilla, on October 16.

The sets will be recorded and uploaded to Facebook, and the public will vote for the act they want to open Fusions on the Field.

Tickets on sale now at www.fusionsonthefield .com.au.