31°
News

Ploughed down: How my life changed in an instant

Kerri Moore
| 10th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
Bruce McKenzie, who lost his leg when run over while working in 2013, with his wife, Louise.
Bruce McKenzie, who lost his leg when run over while working in 2013, with his wife, Louise. Kerri Moore

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Bruce and Louise McKenzie went to their traffic controller jobs one Friday in 2013, the husband and wife duo were hopeful of an early finish so they could take their new canoe out on Leslie Dam.

But by lunch time their entire world was flipped upside down and Mr McKenzie was fighting for his life.

As he held a stop sign on the side of the Cunningham Hwy, near Lundhurst Ln, Mr McKenzie was ploughed down by a utility that had been hit violently from behind by a trayback truck.

The Warwick District Court this week heard the stationary ute was propelled about 47m by the Mitsubishi truck, which was driven by Texas man Allan Leonard Hall.

The ute was pushed off the road and on to Mr McKenzie.

"I just heard the bang and started running. I turned around and it was on top of me - I dived into the ground and it ran right over my pelvis,” he said.

"A spring that was hanging off the bottom ripped through my leg and the muscle was hanging out of the side.

"I tried to push it back in but that was a big mistake because they had just mowed and I got grass everywhere.”

Despite his injuries, Mr McKenzie said he didn't feel pain because his leg was paralysed immediately.

Mrs McKenzie returned from lunch that day to find out her husband had been run over just metres away.

He was whisked off to Warwick Hospital and then on to Toowoomba when the severity of the damage was realised.

Among his devastating injuries were a compound fracture to his leg and damage to his urethra that has left him without sexual function.

He spent more than a month in hospital and has undergone countless surgeries.

Two years after the crash, Mr McKenzie still had a "dropped foot” that was essentially non-functioning and his leg was amputated below the knee.

On top of the physical effects, both Mr and Mrs McKenzie said the crash impacted them psychologically and emotionally and placed a financial burden on them.

Neither of them were able to work, with Mrs McKenzie required to care for her now disabled husband.

This week the man responsible for the crash was sentenced in court.

It is estimated the Mitsubishi truck Hall was driving was travelling somewhere between 73 and 103kmh at the time of the crash.

Despite there being road signs for more than 500m and intermittent reductions in speed limits from 100kmh to 80kmh and then 60km, Hall didn't recall seeing most of them and has little memory of the time just before he hit the utility.

Defence barrister Robbie Davies told the court his client was not fatigued or affected by drugs or alcohol and knew the road well. It was simply prolonged inattentiveness that led to the tragedy. "He had seen those roadworks previously and it is really a mystery as to why he wasn't more attentive,” he said.

Mr Davies said Hall was remorseful for the crash and was an otherwise productive member of his community and hard worker.

Hall pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

He was sentenced to two and a half years jail, which was wholly suspended for three years.

The 45-year-old was also disqualified from driving for two years, which the court heard would significantly impact him and his ability to earn a living.

Outside the court, Mr McKenzie said he was pleased to have the matter behind him.

"I'm not worried (Hall) didn't go to jail, I have never had that stance,” he said.

"He didn't wake up in the morning planning to hurt anyone.

"You have to put yourself in his shoes and what happened in (the courtroom) is enough.”

Mr McKenzie said the incident had severely impacted his life and his relationship with his wife and it was something that could happen to anyone.

"I really just want to get the safety message for traffic controllers out there and want people to realise people working on the road are totally vulnerable,” he said.

"Sometimes you forget you're driving a steel missile. When you see a sign you have to be aware - this is what can happen.

"At the end of the day, all we want is to be able to go home.”

While in Warwick for Hall's sentencing, Mr and Mrs McKenzie, who now live in Redcliffe, stopped in to the Warwick Ambulance station to say thank you to the team that were vital to his treatment.

"I want to give them some money because they saved my life - I was bleeding out and they stabilised me twice,” Mr McKenzie said.

Warwick Daily News
PAYBACK TIME: 118,000 owed money from Cash Converters

PAYBACK TIME: 118,000 owed money from Cash Converters

CASH Converters will return almost $11 million to its “payday loan” customers it failed to work out if people could actually pay them back.

We are killing Woolworths, IGA and Coles, says Dick Smith

"A typical supermarket has around 100 staff, Aldi has 10 to 15."

The day Billy McCulkin went on a wild hunt for his family

He knew Vincent and Garry and decided to chase them down.

It's all about the little lucky ducks

LITTLE DUCKY: Trinity Neumann loves the ducklings and visits them every week.

Every week, they're in the same spot, right near the ducklings.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Events you need to be at this week...

A rider goes high in motocross action at Morgan Park on Sunday.

Plenty of events planned this weekend in Warwick area

Warwick trainers going for Allora Cup

ALLORA CUP STARTER: Born To Run Easy wins at Grafton before a move to Warwick.

Nominations galore for Allora Cup race meeting

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

American actor Nathan Fillion of cult sci-fi sceries Firefly dons his comfy shoes for Supanova

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Karl Stefanovic forced off TV after marriage split

"I think any of us would be happy to take a holiday."

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's "racist, sexist" smears

Actress Meghan Markle is in a relationship with Prince Harry, and her treatment has been both "racist and sexist" according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry said he is “disappointed" he could not protect her

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Julia and Sasha pictured in their winning challenge apartment kitchen in a scene from The Block.

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Blac Chyna wants her pre-baby body back

Blac Chyna doesn't plan on having a baby body for long

Miley Cyrus may be getting cold feet

Miley Cyrus doesn't want to marry Liam Hemsworth

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

First Home Option - Reduced to Sell

46 Wilga Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

3 bedrooms * kitchen meals- good cupboard and bench space, electric stove * lounge with woodheater * carport * fenced three sides on 938sm * agent in...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Cinema Heights - Inground Pool

11 Davis Place, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 1 $315,000

4 Bedrooms, ensuite and walk in robe off main * separate dining * kitchen family open plan * covered patio at back overlooking the fully fenced inground pool and...

58 Acre Rural Lifestyle Property set in the Picturesque Swanfels Valley

70 Bradford Lane, Yangan 4371

Rural 4 1 4 $595,000

Position is everything when buying a property well this one would have to be one of the best on the market. Set on 58 acres 20 mins drive East of Warwick and close...

Hobby Farm with Income

Warwick 4370

3 1 4 $ 349,000

Here's a great opportunity for an animal lover who wants an income. Comfortable three bedroom timber home has a separate lounge, dining, and multiple sitting areas...

1940m2 Building Block with 15mx7m Colorbond Shed

23 Oak Street, Tannymorel 4372

Residential Land 0 0 3 $92,000

This property is located in the picturesque township of Tannymorel 1940m2 building site with excellent rural outlook 15m x 7m colorbond shed with power connected...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 255,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Close to Amenities

1 Self Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 250,000

Brick veneer 3 bedroom has reverse cycle air conditioning, larger rooms and good living space. A separate lounge off the entry has a slow combustion wood fire plus...

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!