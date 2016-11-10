Ploughed down: How my life changed in an instant

Bruce McKenzie, who lost his leg when run over while working in 2013, with his wife, Louise.

WHEN Bruce and Louise McKenzie went to their traffic controller jobs one Friday in 2013, the husband and wife duo were hopeful of an early finish so they could take their new canoe out on Leslie Dam.

But by lunch time their entire world was flipped upside down and Mr McKenzie was fighting for his life.

As he held a stop sign on the side of the Cunningham Hwy, near Lundhurst Ln, Mr McKenzie was ploughed down by a utility that had been hit violently from behind by a trayback truck.

The Warwick District Court this week heard the stationary ute was propelled about 47m by the Mitsubishi truck, which was driven by Texas man Allan Leonard Hall.

The ute was pushed off the road and on to Mr McKenzie.

"I just heard the bang and started running. I turned around and it was on top of me - I dived into the ground and it ran right over my pelvis,” he said.

"A spring that was hanging off the bottom ripped through my leg and the muscle was hanging out of the side.

"I tried to push it back in but that was a big mistake because they had just mowed and I got grass everywhere.”

Despite his injuries, Mr McKenzie said he didn't feel pain because his leg was paralysed immediately.

Mrs McKenzie returned from lunch that day to find out her husband had been run over just metres away.

He was whisked off to Warwick Hospital and then on to Toowoomba when the severity of the damage was realised.

Among his devastating injuries were a compound fracture to his leg and damage to his urethra that has left him without sexual function.

He spent more than a month in hospital and has undergone countless surgeries.

Two years after the crash, Mr McKenzie still had a "dropped foot” that was essentially non-functioning and his leg was amputated below the knee.

On top of the physical effects, both Mr and Mrs McKenzie said the crash impacted them psychologically and emotionally and placed a financial burden on them.

Neither of them were able to work, with Mrs McKenzie required to care for her now disabled husband.

This week the man responsible for the crash was sentenced in court.

It is estimated the Mitsubishi truck Hall was driving was travelling somewhere between 73 and 103kmh at the time of the crash.

Despite there being road signs for more than 500m and intermittent reductions in speed limits from 100kmh to 80kmh and then 60km, Hall didn't recall seeing most of them and has little memory of the time just before he hit the utility.

Defence barrister Robbie Davies told the court his client was not fatigued or affected by drugs or alcohol and knew the road well. It was simply prolonged inattentiveness that led to the tragedy. "He had seen those roadworks previously and it is really a mystery as to why he wasn't more attentive,” he said.

Mr Davies said Hall was remorseful for the crash and was an otherwise productive member of his community and hard worker.

Hall pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

He was sentenced to two and a half years jail, which was wholly suspended for three years.

The 45-year-old was also disqualified from driving for two years, which the court heard would significantly impact him and his ability to earn a living.

Outside the court, Mr McKenzie said he was pleased to have the matter behind him.

"I'm not worried (Hall) didn't go to jail, I have never had that stance,” he said.

"He didn't wake up in the morning planning to hurt anyone.

"You have to put yourself in his shoes and what happened in (the courtroom) is enough.”

Mr McKenzie said the incident had severely impacted his life and his relationship with his wife and it was something that could happen to anyone.

"I really just want to get the safety message for traffic controllers out there and want people to realise people working on the road are totally vulnerable,” he said.

"Sometimes you forget you're driving a steel missile. When you see a sign you have to be aware - this is what can happen.

"At the end of the day, all we want is to be able to go home.”

While in Warwick for Hall's sentencing, Mr and Mrs McKenzie, who now live in Redcliffe, stopped in to the Warwick Ambulance station to say thank you to the team that were vital to his treatment.

"I want to give them some money because they saved my life - I was bleeding out and they stabilised me twice,” Mr McKenzie said.