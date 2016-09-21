POLICE: Do you recognise this tattoo?

Crime Stoppers is a registered charity and community volunteer organisation working in partnership with the Queensland Police Service.

STANHTORPE Police have released CCTV images of a man who they believe may be able to assist with inquires into a theft that occurred on Monday September 19.

At about 2.30pm a handbag and iPhone were stolen from a dining table at a fast food restaurant on New England Highway.

The man is described as having a notable tattoo on the back of his right lower leg (pictured above).

If you have any information that could assist with the identification of this person, please contact police and quote reference number QP1601773378.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.