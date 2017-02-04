Police impound man's ute

NO REGO: A man has had his car impounded and will appear in court after allegedly driving an unregistered vehicle.

A Warwick man is saying goodbye to his ute for three months after he was allegedly caught driving it without registration yesterday.

Warwick Police Sergeant Greg Burton said the 28-year-old man was stopped by police on Grafton St in Warwick at 11.30pm and found to be driving an unregistered 2006 Nissan Patrol ute.

His car was impounded for 90 days, at cost of up to $2000 to retrieve the vehicle.

Sgt Burton said the man is an alleged repeat traffic offender and will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on February 22.

Warwick police urge residents to have their car, truck or motorcycle registration up to date.

"In this case the man intercepted was believed to be a repeat offended but we would like to remind people not to make a careless oversight and forget to register their vehicles,” Sgt Burton said.

Sgt Burton said the scrapping of registration stickers is proving very costly for forgetful motorists.

"It's a busy time of year but please don't overlook your rego, and make sure transport departments have your correct address as the penalties are hefty.”

More than 55,700 Queenslanders were caught driving unregistered cars in the first year registration stickers were removed (2015), an increase of 10,000 on the year before, according to recent figures released by the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Those motorists was slapped with an $800 late fee, the vehicle registration fees, plus the $59.60 registration renewal fee.