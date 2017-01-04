Police praise Warwick's festive drivers

Police were happy with behaviour during the festive season.

WARWICK police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Jamie Deacon has praised motorists and residents after only a small number of infringements were issued during the Christmas/New Year period.

"To be truthful it's been pretty good,” Snr Sgt Deacon said.

"We applaud Southern Downs residents for their behaviour over this period.

"Over the 12 days from December 23 to January 3, we only issued somewhere in the vicinity of 40 tickets.”

Snr Sgt Deacon said police in the region conducted a significant number of random breath and roadside drug tests.

"From these we only had three people return a positive test for drink driving and three for drug driving, with three other minor infringements for unlicensed or unregistered driving,” he said.

"While it's disappointing that these few people decided to not to heed all the warnings, these numbers are very encouraging.”

Snr Sgt Deacon said there were few other incidents over the period.

"In terms of alcohol-fuelled violence and other issues, the couple of offences weren't significant,” he said.

"We only had two Liquor Act offences, one from December 26 - a failing to leave a licenced premises, and the other from December 31 - where a man received a charge for being intoxicated.

"There were also two people charged with public urination after the Boxing Day Races.

"So, over the festive season, the large majority of Warwick party-goers were well behaved, which is great to see.”

Over the 12-day period, there were a total of four crashes on our roads - one with no injuries, two with injuries, and one fatal crash on Tuesday, the last night of the official campaign.

Statewide over the period, police conducted more than 137,000 random breath tests, of which 31,273 were conducted in the Southern Region, which includes the Darling Downs, Ipswich, Moreton and the South West divisions.

From this, only 132 drink drivers were caught and 120 drug drivers from 718 roadside tests.

In the Southern Region 4300 speeding infringements were recorded as well as 64 seatbelt related offences and 23 mobile phone offences.

Over the period there was just the one fatality in the region with a total of 78 people injured in other crashes.

While praising a decrease in overall traffic infringements statewide, police were disappointed with a minority of drivers who put themselves and all other road-users at risk by engaging in high-risk behaviour.