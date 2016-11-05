31°
Police slam drunk driver's 'reckless behaviour'

Tara Miko
| 5th Nov 2016 11:01 AM

POLICE have slammed a woman's actions after she was caught using a mobile phone and driving while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

The woman's erratic manner of driving prompted patrolling officers to intercept the woman's vehicle on Albion St in Warwick about 11.50pm Friday.

Police allege the woman, 24, from Kurri Kurri in NSW, returned a breath alcohol reading on 0.176%.

The woman is also alleged to have been using a mobile phone while driving.

Warwick police Sergeant Greg Burton described the woman's alleged actions as "reckless behaviour."

"Fortunately we intercepted her before an accident occurred," he said.

The woman is due to appear in the Warwick Magistrates Court on December 21 on driving under the influence and driving while using a mobile phone offences.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  court drink driving police southern downs warwick

