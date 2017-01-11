Police stop traffic in Warwick this morning

POLICE have shut down the northbound lane of Albion St this morning.

In a major traffic operation, several police cars and four pilot vehicles guided two semi-trailers carrying a massive payload through the Warwick CBD.

The trucks, due to their size had to travel along the wrong side of the road.

The trucks both heading southbound along Albion St, merged across the highway at the Fitzroy St intersection to enter and travel along south the northbound lane, after police had stopped traffic from using that side of the road.

The trucks were carrying equipment that looked to bound for a mining operation.