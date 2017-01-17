35°
Police target creek-side drinking

17th Jan 2017 1:10 PM
STANTHORPE'S creek-side parks might seem like a beautiful place for a drink, but it could be an expensive outing.

Police have issued four tickets in recent weeks after a number of foot patrols of the park near Wolfram St, close to the Stanthorpe Visitor Information Centre.

Stanthorpe officer-in-charge Damian Grace said four people were handed a ticket for consuming liquor in a public place.

He said the tickets would cost the recipients $121 each and the alcohol was disposed of.

"Police will continue to monitor the situation and take enforcement action where necessary and appropriate, to ensure the safety and enjoyment of the park area by all community members, their families and visitors to the area,” Sen Sgt Grace said.

