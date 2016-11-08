Police urge owners to secure cars

WARWICK residents are being reminded to remove valuables and keep cars locked after a spate of vehicle thefts in the Rose City.

Senior Constable Kirsty Moore said the number of thefts was not yet at an alarming level, but people could safeguard against the opportunistic crime.

"Every instance of theft must be investigated and takes up police resources but we know the public plays an important role in preventing these thefts," Snr Const Moore said.

"Warwick police wish to remind persons in the community to remain vigilant with locking their vehicle and removing any valuables from the car.

"If possible, people should park off the street in a well-lit area, and also to place the car keys safely inside the house and not in view.

"Anyone with a ute should make sure anything stored in the tray is secured."

The acronym HELP has been devised for people to consider when parking their vehicle: when you get Home, think vehicle security; Empty your car of valuable property; Lock up your vehicle, and Put your keys in a safe place.