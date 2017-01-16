POLICE WRAP: Warwick teens in trouble

WARWICK teens have felt the force of the law in separate incidents over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, a 17-year-old youth was arrested in regards to outstanding warrants and alleged breaches of bail.

The man, who appeared in court this morning, has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

In an earlier incident, an 18-year-old Warwick youth was pulled over in Pratten St on Friday night for a random breath test.

He allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.076 and was charged with drink driving.

He is due to appear in court on February 15.