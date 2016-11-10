POLL: Food tax proposed to curb climate change

TAXING meat and milk could slash emissions from livestock productions according to one global study.

An Oxford University team has calculated surcharges of 40% on beef and 20% on milk would deter people from consuming as much of these foods, helping to reduce emissions and illness.

Food production contributes a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change, largely due to the heavy footprint of cattle and other livestock.

The study published in the journal Nature Climate Change suggested the optimum tax plan could reduce emissions by 1 billion tonnes a year.