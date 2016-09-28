Pooch heaven exists for Warwick's dog lovers

DOG'S LIFE: At the Warwick Showgrounds are Warwick Dog Obedience Club members (from left) Bill North, Barbara Dingley and Fran Hockings with their four-legged best friends.

AFTER years of public demand for an off-leash dog park, one group has come to the rescue, offering the perfect destination to bring dogs together.

Warwick Dog Obedience Club president Glenys Norton said spring was the perfect time for pooches and participants to let loose off the leash at the group's showgrounds precinct.

"We would love new members,” Mrs Norton said.

"Especially young people or trainers.

"There are so many dogs just sitting in the backyard, but with our group dogs can run around with each other and just enjoy socialising.”

The group has existed in Warwick for more than 30 years, and Mrs Norton said it did more than just run around in a yard.

"We do training and can even offer puppy preschool,” she said.

Barbara Dingley, a member since the group began, said the precinct was a chance for dogs to play freely without being bound with commitment.

"It just provides dog owners that option to simply train and come if they want,” she said.

Dog owners interested in joining the group can call Glenys on 46671059.