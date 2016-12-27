UPDATE: WIRAC pool re-opened

UPDATE: WIRAC has reopened its pools after it was forced to close them this morning due to an imbalance in chlorine levels.

EARLIER: WIRAC has been forced to shut all of their pools temporarily after chlorine levels were found to be insufficient.

The levels have been amended but it will take some time for the system to flush through.

WIRAC aquatic co-ordinator Karen Peters said the closure will only be brief.

"It'll take a few hours for the levels to get to where they should be," she said.

"I'm hoping that we'll be able to open the smaller pools in the next hour or so."

People coming to use the pool this morning had been turned away.

WIRAC will update the Daily News as further information