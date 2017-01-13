Popular Warwick market returns in New Year

FAMILY FUN: Hannah, Matthew and Halle Tobin get crafty at the Warwick Uber Markets.

THE Uber Markets will make a spectacular return to Leslie Park this weekend, the first event for 2017.

The brainchild of market coordinator Christie Russell, the markets have become a favourite for families to visit since they began in April 2015.

Mrs Russell said she was excited to see the Uber Markets become so popular in the Rose City.

"We have quite a few regulars and there's always something new every month,” she said.

"Some of those are just passing through but we get up to 60 stalls some months, and at least two new ones each month.

"The face painting and jumping castle are really popular with the kids and they go up every month unless it's too rainy or windy.

"On the whole they are coming along nicely and there has been lots of support from the community.”

With the two-year anniversary coming up in April, Mrs Russell said she'd be planning something special for the markets.

"I'm not too sure what we'll have yet but we'll do something cool for it,” she said.

"This month we'll have pony riding again which was a big hit when they came in November.”

Inquiries about the Uber Markets to Christie on 0457600082.