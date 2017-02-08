Portraits of puppy love on canvas

FAVOURITE HAUNT: US-based painter Lisa Cooper dropped by to see friends at the Warwick Artists Studio this week.

ARTIST Lisa Cooper is familiar with the old adage to never work with children or animals, but kids and critters are the lifeblood of her international portrait business.

The Warwick-born, US-based painter briefly put down her brushes this week to catch up with family on the Darling Downs for two days.

"I was painting right up until the minute I packed my bag and jumped on the plane to come here as I have a few special portrait deliveries of dogs to make in Clifton and Brisbane,” Lisa said.

The former Warwick High student has been bringing canvases to life with the faces of beloved pets, and all from her kitchen table in Iowa. She has clients all over the country, including Singapore, the Netherlands and Germany.

Lisa's creative business was spawned from an art class 16 years ago. After completing the class, she had a public showing of her dog portraits and was bombarded with orders.

"Lately I have been painting portraits of children, which has been a lot of fun and proving popular but people still associate me with pets so that is the majority of my work.”

Lisa Cooper will personally be dropping off some portraits to local clients while she is visiting from the US. Sonja Koremans

Lisa paints up to 500 furry, feathered and finned pets each year and agrees children and animals can make for tricky live portrait subjects.

"It's much easier to paint from supplied photos so it's rare that I have the subject sitting right in front of me, and the result is just as good.”

She said each painting takes about three hours and she put aside time for emergency portraits such as when a pet was sick or had died.

"Just something small like a painting can make someone who has lost a pet so much happier. Often the person is in tears when they see the result.”

Using pastels and water colours, Lisa said she focused on the eyes as the window to the souls of animals and children.

The artist's trip has been extra special this time as she brought some US mates to show them her home town.