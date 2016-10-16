24°
News

Potters convention comes to Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 16th Oct 2016 6:36 AM

Ray Tainton at the 41st Annual Wide Bay Burnett Potters Convention.
Ray Tainton at the 41st Annual Wide Bay Burnett Potters Convention. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CLAY and lots of it was on the agenda at this year's 41st Annual Wide Bay Burnett Potters Convention.

The event, hosted by the Warwick Potter took place in Slade Hall on the Warwick Christian College campus.

Warwick Potters Association president Ray Tainton said around 60 potters from all around the state had to come to Warwick to take part.

"There are a series of lectures with talented and respected potters Maggie Brockie, Carol Foster, Bill Powell and Killarney sculptor Paul Stumkat," he said.

Maggie Brockie from Stanthorpe, one of the tutors at this year's convention.
Maggie Brockie from Stanthorpe, one of the tutors at this year's convention. Jonno Colfs

"We also have a competition running for works across seven classes, all of which will be decided by a popular vote as well as a tutors choice.

"Those will be announced at the dinner we're hosting this evening (Saturday)."

Mr Tainton said the convention was a very casual affair.

"The participants are free to take the lectures, or walk around and look at the works or chat with friends," he said.

"We want it to be fun, and educational as well."

It all began in 1975 when a few potters gathered together in Noosa.

"Someone said 'we should do this again next year' and it snowballed from there," Mr Tainton said.

"And here we are, 41 years later.

"Tonight we'll be auctioning off all the works made by the tutors at last year's convention.

"We do it every year in October."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  pottery warwick workshops

Potters convention comes to Warwick

Potters convention comes to Warwick

CLAY and lots of it was on the agenda at this year's 41st Annual Wide Bay Burnett Potters Convention.

  • News

  • 16th Oct 2016 6:36 AM

Warwick CBD trees gone overnight

Four beautiful London Plane trees have disappeared from the Warwick CBD overnight.

Four beautiful London Plane trees have disappeared from the Warwick CBD.

Clothes swap fund-raiser for Southern Downs Ark

The Southern Downs Ark team Philip Simon, Teleia Coleman, Denis and Lynne Eady are ready to go for their fund-raising clothes swap.

THE Southern Downs Ark Clothes Swap is on now.

SNEAK PEAK: What is happening at funky Warwick cafe?

A fresh new look for funky Warwick cafe, Char Belas.

Something big and exciting is happening at funky Warwick cafe Char Belas.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Super Sprints back to burn laps

Ashley Bright competes in the Super Sprints at Morgan Park Raceway.

Morgan Park is once again going to turn into motor sport wonderland.

Don't dodge these old beauties

Des and Audrey Ottens from Port Linclon with Matilda, their 1918 Dodge Tourer.

WARWICK has been home this week to vintage vehicle treasures.

What's on the small screen this week

What's on the small screen this week

THE Block's five-star kitchens are revealed and the competition on THe X Factor heats up.

  • TV

  • 16th Oct 2016 6:00 AM

When four men and an amazing dog hit the road

Mark Jeffreys (blue jacket) with cameraman Mike Mowbray, co-director Isaac Allen and sound man and co-presenter Jimmy Gore with the star of the movie, Osa the Finnish Lapphund.

HAVE you ever wondered what makes your pet pooch tick?

Banjo man's wild and worldly ride into 'Gothic Australiana'

Harry Jakamarra will bring his blistering banjo skills to Yamba on Sunday.

Harry Jakamarra brings powerful lyrics and raw sound to Yamba

Gus Worland is a man on a mission to save Aussie blokes

Gus Worland hosts the TV series Man Up.

RADIO personality tackles a taboo subject close to his heart.

Miranda Kerr's security "stabbed in eye", shoots intruder

Security guard confronted intruder after they had jumped the fence

REVIEW: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter) in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

THIS is London theatre at its finest, but all will not be revealed.

Gemma Ward drops in on Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model host Jennifer Hawkins pictured with guest judge Gemma Ward.

THE supermodel talks mentoring and motherhood with APN.

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE $...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Quality Investment

20 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $295,000

Modern 3 bedroom brick executive home with beautiful views over the city from the covered entertainment area. Featuring a large formal lounge, air conditioned...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Bushland Setting in Town!

137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

Renovate n&#39; Cash In

Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $139,999

Opportunity close to Warwick Hospital which needs renovations. Home has 2 bedrooms, entry, living, kitchen has slow combustion + electric stove, dining and more.

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

The hammer will go down on a piece of Rocky's history

Street view.

THE home of Mr Rockhampton is up for auction.

Why a million-dollar spat over a Noosa deck affects you

Viridian Noosa.

Landmark decision to affect body corporates nationwide

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat