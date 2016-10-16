Potters convention comes to Warwick

CLAY and lots of it was on the agenda at this year's 41st Annual Wide Bay Burnett Potters Convention.

The event, hosted by the Warwick Potter took place in Slade Hall on the Warwick Christian College campus.

Warwick Potters Association president Ray Tainton said around 60 potters from all around the state had to come to Warwick to take part.

"There are a series of lectures with talented and respected potters Maggie Brockie, Carol Foster, Bill Powell and Killarney sculptor Paul Stumkat," he said.

Maggie Brockie from Stanthorpe, one of the tutors at this year's convention. Jonno Colfs

"We also have a competition running for works across seven classes, all of which will be decided by a popular vote as well as a tutors choice.

"Those will be announced at the dinner we're hosting this evening (Saturday)."

Mr Tainton said the convention was a very casual affair.

"The participants are free to take the lectures, or walk around and look at the works or chat with friends," he said.

"We want it to be fun, and educational as well."

It all began in 1975 when a few potters gathered together in Noosa.

"Someone said 'we should do this again next year' and it snowballed from there," Mr Tainton said.

"And here we are, 41 years later.

"Tonight we'll be auctioning off all the works made by the tutors at last year's convention.

"We do it every year in October."