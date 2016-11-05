Power line problem results in part highway closure

UPDATE: The highway from Warwick to Toowoomba is open but the road to Brisbane is closed after a power pole fire on the Clintonvale side of the Eight Mile.

Warwick police were on scene directing traffic at 6.15pm. Ergon Energy was also on scene.

Emergency services had earlier rushed to the Willowvale/Glengallan area after a report power lines were low over the roadway.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said a power pole fire started the emergency situation.

Earlier, the QFES, police and Ergon Energy were on the way to the scene about 5.40pm.

Each side of the Eight Mile was initially closed at 5.55pm as more emergency service personnel headed to the scene.

Drivers are urged to take care in the area.