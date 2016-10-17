BREAKING: Power lines down in Warwick, road blocked off

POWERLINES are down, power has been cut and roads have been blocked across Warwick as a wild thunderstorm smashes the region.

Warwick fire crews are currently on scene of fallen power lines at East St, saying it's possible they are the cause of the mass power outage in Warwick.

The section of road between Iceberg Ct and Ogilvie Rd is currently blocked.

All motorists are encouraged to avoid the area as fire crews wait for Ergon Energy to arrive on the scene.

Reports are currently coming in of a second set of fallen powerlines on East St.

Traffic lights at the corner of Albion and Fitzroy Sts and Grafton and Albion Sts remain broken.