Prime producers on show in Southern Downs

PRIME CUT: Howard and Bill Gross with their Champion Grainfed Carcass of the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society's Prime Cattle Hoof and Hook competition judged at John Dee Abattoirs.

THE best in the region's beef will be on show in Warwick early next month.

Now in its 54th year, the Warwick Show Society Prime Cattle Hoof and Hook competition will draw in top graziers from across the Southern Downs and further afield.

Committee chairman Bill Gross said the contest was a great platform for local producers to showcase their cattle.

The cattle producer said he had seen the quality of cattle improve steadily over years of being involved in the competition.

"I have been involved in the committee in one way or another for almost 50 years,” Mr Gross said.

"By the competition is really trying to educate producers through what is judged when the cattle is pitted against each other and get them to produce the best product they can.

"On the carcass side similarly it's good for producers to see how they're hung and the fat coverage and things like that.”

Travis Luscombe will judge the hoof portion of the event at Warwick Saleyards, and Warren Stiff and John Dee will come on board for the hook component at the John Dee abattoir.

Mr Gross said points were carefully allocated for different qualities during judging.

"Weight for age is a big thing - the more meat you can put on them from a young age and get a good yield the better,” he said.

"Judges also look for marbling and the evenness of fat cover, they really look for the perfect fat coverage on the animal.”

Aside from the showmanship, Mr Gross said cash and product prizes were another great incentives for entrants to be involved.

"We've got about $8500 with cash prizes and vouchers all together across the classes,” he said.

"Over the years quite a few local producers have won it, there's almost too many to name, but the Crawford family from Kingaroy and the Coy family from Junabee have performed well a number of different years.

"We've already had a few people enquiring about it already from the South Burnett region and down Casino way so we do get entrants from quite a big area.

"Limousin and Limousin crosses to tend to be common in the competition as they're a pretty common breed in the region as well as the charolais and angus cattle.

"We hope we'll beat the 130 head we had last year but with the shortage of cattle we're not sure how many we'll get.

"With lambs they can be fattened up pretty quickly but cattle need to be fattened up over 100 days or longer, so it's a much longer time to get them spot on for competition.”

Cattle must be delivered to the Warwick Saleyards by 3pm on Wednesday, November 9.

"They'll be weighed and put into their classes on Wednesday afternoon for judging to begin on from 8am on Thursday morning,” Mr Gross said.

"After the judging of the hoof section, they'll then go over to John Dee on Thursday night for slaughter Friday morning.

"The hoof section is judged on Saturday morning and then we have a Beef Luncheon at noon at the RSL where we'll announce the winners.”

Nominations for the Prime Cattle Hoof and Hook competition close at 4pm on Monday, October 31.

For all nominations and enquiries, phone the Warwick Show office on 46619060.