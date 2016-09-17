24°
Printing his final pages

Candyce Braithwaite
| 17th Sep 2016 7:00 AM
FINAL PAGE: Allan Ruhle will retire after 30 years working in the printing industry in Warwick.
FINAL PAGE: Allan Ruhle will retire after 30 years working in the printing industry in Warwick. Candyce Braithwaite

AFTER 30 years in the print industry, APN Print's Allan Ruhle is set to retire.

As a fresh-faced 18-year-old Allan started his printer's apprenticeship at the Warwick Daily News on April 1, 1986.

He was hired by the then finance manager Paul McMahon after commercial print manager Rex Baguley suggested he knew "a young bloke looking for a job.”

For the past 15 years Allan has been the general manager of the site and has watched it grow from 6 staff to now employing over 100 in a multi-million dollar facility.

His highlights over the past 30 years include moving from Albion St to the new facility in Kenilworth St and last year the re-installation of the newspaper press, which had been lost to Brisbane several years earlier.

"I fell into the printing industry,” Allan said.

"Rex Baguley called up home and asked if I wanted a job and in those days that's just how it went.

"I always chased a new challenge, at the time the equipment was being upgraded and I was able to learn all about it.

"In the final year of my apprenticeship I was fortunate enough to be awarded Apprentice of the Year.

"People like Jim Irwin (former Daily News manager) and Bob Campbell (former print general manager) had a big influence on me over my younger years,” he said.

Sticking in the industry after completing his apprenticeship, Allan held supervisor roles until he was given the chance to step in as manager.

"It's been fantastic to be able to continue a career in Warwick at the highest level in the industry,” he said. "The technology has changed a lot over the years. "Our new print facility now runs seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

"My success over the years has been due to the fact I've been surrounded by good people, from my apprenticeship days being trained by skilled people and to now with a strong management team around me.” Allan said he'd had the pleasure of developing with his team and together they had grown a print facility in Warwick, second to none.

"I'm very proud of our achievements,” he said.

"A lot of milestones have been due to significant amounts of money being invested by APN in Warwick.

"We have been one of the minority in the print industry, going against the trend.

"Most others have been reducing their size and capabilities, while we have grown year on year for the past six years since moving to the new site.

"Last October the installation of a highly productive digital press saw the business move into the digital future.

"It will be interesting to watch how this sector evolves over time.”

After spending more than half his life in the industry Allan said it didn't feel like he'd be doing it 30 years.

"I've always been lucky enough to move onto new challenges when I've been ready,” he said.

"I will miss it.

"But I've got two passions in life. Printing and farming. I've given printing 30 years and now it's time to go farming before I'm too old,” he joked.

Supported by his wife Moira, Allan decided to retire from printing after purchasing more farm land west of Warwick, together with his brother David and family.

Between them they have a substantial package of land and grow sorghum, corn and chickpeas.

Colleague of 17 years and friend Roger O'Brien will take the reins of the print site when Allan says a sad goodbye on September 28.

"He's been preparing for the role for quite some time,” Allan said.

"We have been grooming Roger for some years now to take over my role as manager when I was ready to move on.

"I have all confidence that Roger will continue the momentum we have achieved over the past years.

"I will really miss the staff here but it's exciting to be starting a new chapter in my life.”

APN Print's Allan Ruhle and Roger O'Brien.
APN Print's Allan Ruhle and Roger O'Brien. Candyce Braithwaite
Allan Ruhle will retired after 30 years dedicated to the printing industry.

