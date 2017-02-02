Program to get Warwick's elderly home safely

COMMUNITY CARE: Warwick District Crime Prevention officer Kirsty Moore is hoping to bring the Safely Home initiative to the Southern Downs to keep people living with dementia out of harm's way.

ONE of the newest members of the Warwick police is hoping to assist more people living with Alzheimer's disease to get home safely.

Senior Constable Kirsty Moore was among a Darling Downs police team awarded for their role in bringing the Safely Home campaign to Toowoomba.

A joint initiative between Alzheimer's Australia and the Queensland Police Service Missing Persons Unit, the program provides a stainless steel identification bracelet engraved with identificaiton details to people diagnosed with dementia in case they become lost or disoriented.

Now based in the Rose City as Crime Prevention co-ordinator, Snr Const Moore wants to bring Safely Home to the Southern Downs.

"The program is designed to basically improve safety of people with Alzheimer's disease and dementia,” Snr Const Moore said.

"You register for the bracelet and provide information, like contact details for next of kin and a photo.

"The bracelet is engraved with an ID number and the Policelink phone number.

"So if someone's found wandering the streets, they can recall that ID number and we'll have information for next of kin and can make arrangements for them to be returned safely home.

"I think anywhere where there's older people, there's a need for it and it's just a tool we have to help people stay safe.

"Even if we can help one person get home safely.

"It's a benefit for the community.”

Snr Const Moore said anyone diagnosed with dementia or related illness qualified to receive an ID bracelets through the free program.

She said time was saved by police already having the information on hand to help identify and escort the person home, and hoped people in the district would take interest.

"What I will do is go to nursing homes, doctors' surgeries and any community groups and educate them about the Safely Home program,” Snr Const Moore said.

"If anyone would like to find out more in the meantime they can call me directly on 46604402.”

For more information or to register online, go to qld.fightdementia.org.au/ qld/support-and-services.