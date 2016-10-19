26°
News

Warwick's horse sculpture project reaches halfway

Jonno Colfs
| 19th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
GAME ON: John Simpson and his dream of a traffic stopping monument (artist's impession inset) honouring the region's equine history is a few steps closer to realisation.
GAME ON: John Simpson and his dream of a traffic stopping monument (artist's impession inset) honouring the region's equine history is a few steps closer to realisation. Jonno Colfs

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WARWICK artist John Simpson is halfway to seeing his dreams come to life.

The former Scots College teacher, who has been in an 11 year battle with luekemia, has a vision to build a massive traffic-stopping monument.

The huge sculpture will sit at the edge of Queens Park, right on the highway and will honour the region's rich equine history.

The project, which has been in the pipeline for more than ten years and will cost $125,000 to complete, has taken a huge leap forward this year.

In July, with already about $30,000 of support from the community, Mr Simpson began a gofundme page to appeal to the local community to assist with what will be a local landmark.

Mr Simpson said the gofundme page had currently raised $4565 to add to the kitty, but the news gets better.

"In late September I received a letter from the Queensland Government saying a Gambling Community Benefit Fund grant of $33,000 had been awarded to the project," he said.

"This takes the total past $65,000 and over halfway to the goal."

Mr Simpson said the grant application took about a month to get together.

"The experience I've had with past grant proposals helped me a lot."

"We have had a few heartbreaking knockbacks over the years.

"I went through a period of depression over the knockbacks, I thought the project was never going to see the light of day.

"But we're getting really close now, and it's very exciting."

Next in the pipeline is Lasting Legacy grant proposal, under the auspices of the ANZAC 100 Centenary Fund.

Mr Simpson said the proposal was for $70,000 plus.

"Successful applicants will be advised in February 2017."

"That was submitted at the end of September and will see us reach our goal."

Another exciting development for the project comes by the way of a grant application being submitted by the Southern Downs Regional Council in an effort to secure further funding for the project.

"It's fantastic to have the council behind me on this project, it's very exciting to have their support."

Mr Simpson said in order to gain funds he needed to either establish an incorporation or find a local organisation to help access the grants.

"The 11th Light Horse Warwick Montrose Troop Inc., jumped at the opportunity to get behind this project, which pays tribute to the equine industry in Warwick."

Despite the support and influx of funding, it hasn't been all smooth sailing for the Warwick sculptor.

"I spent a month in hospital with heart complications in June and July, which took a little wind out out the sails."

"But all the help from local organisations and media has got the project back into the hearts and minds of the people and they're getting behind it, it's very exciting."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community horse sculpture warwick

Why do elite athletes do it better

Why do elite athletes do it better

WITH the recent wrap up from the Olympic Games, it is worth taking a look at elite athletes to see what we can learn from their dedication and perseverance.

Clear air makes fresher produce

FAMILY AFFAIR: Nick Locke and young Evie understand the importance of growing organically.

Nick Locke has been growing vegies at Freestone Valley.

What to expect at the Heavy Horse Day

BAGGAGE: Heavy Horse Day will be at Mick Bradford's property, 122 Swanfels Rd.

HEAD along to the Yangan Heavy Horse Day.

Taking the reins of horses to save lives

PLODDING ALONG: Mick Bradford is ready for another successful Heavy Horse Day.

Mick and his hooves lending a helping hand.

Local Partners

Australia Day Award nominations now open

ALL those who know someone who has made an outstanding contribution to the Warwick community is encouraged to nominate them for an Australia Day Award.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Warwick campdrafting set to start on Monday

BATTLE OF WILLS: Warwick campdrafter Ben Tapp on the way to victory in the Pryde's EasiFeed Warwick Gold Cup with a three-round score of 269 last year.

Warwick campdrafting week nears

Events you need to be at this week...

Carter Bilbrough fields for Wheatvale at Slade Park.

Plenty to do on Southern Downs

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

AGED 70, the former Bee Gees singer has re-launched his solo music career with a new album released last Friday

Azealia Banks is distraught

"The men in the room allowed it to happen."

Kim Kardashian West taking 'much-needed time off'

"Keeks is taking some much needed time off."

Lady Gaga's battle with 'negative thoughts'

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

Lady Gaga opens up on battle with "negative thoughts"

Band to play new material on national tour

Caligula's Horse are the Opeth support and have a national tour coming your way. Photo Contributed

Caligula's Horse announced as Opeth tour supports

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Refurbished Ranch Style

54 Glen Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $ 347,300

Family 4 built in bedroom home on a larger 1627 m corner allotment which allows more scope to accommodate your particular needs. Master bedroom has floor to...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 OFFERS ABOVE $...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Quality Investment

20 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $295,000

Modern 3 bedroom brick executive home with beautiful views over the city from the covered entertainment area. Featuring a large formal lounge, air conditioned...

Great Investment

31 Evans Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $179,000

This neat 3 bedroom home in Glennie Heights is handy to Schools, Golf Course and walking distance to the John Dee factory. It's location has made it a great...

Bushland Setting in Town!

137 East Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

Would you like to live in the bush only two minutes drive from the CBD? This private block has only one adjoining neighbor and is surrounded by beautiful trees...

Raised our Family Here

4 Ross Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $ 287,000

The most captivating part of this home is the entertainment area. This, in addition to the cubby-house out the back and "vegemite-proof" furnishings, makes this...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $259,000

3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x 9 workshop /...

Close to School &amp; Shops

23 Douglas Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $279,000

3 bedrooms *ensuite * separate lounge *kitchen-meals * spacious laundry with two built-in cupboards * deck with views to hills * double lockup garage * storage...

Great Value Well Maintained

96 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Investors or first home buyers this property could be the one for you. Features 3 bedrooms, large north facing sunroom, modern kitchen and bathroom...

Great Value 3 Bedroom Brick Home

33 Clarke Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick only 100m to school, 400m to hospital with views over the city...

83-year-old told to get out, with nowhere to go

83-year-old pensioner and former mechanic Walter Wallace was shocked to receive a notice on Friday he has two months to vacate his Woombye Caravan Park site.

What happens when 80-year-olds are told they have to go?

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home