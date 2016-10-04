20°
Property crime on the decline in Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 4th Oct 2016 7:37 AM
Burglar breaking into a house window with a crowbar
Burglar breaking into a house window with a crowbar

POLICE have good news for the Warwick community.

Officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said Warwick is experiencing a downturn in reported property crime.

"Comparative to last year at the same time, we can see a reduction somewhere in the vicinity of 50%,” he said.

"This is relating to crimes such as burglary and break and enter.

"As well as that, we can see a downturn in car theft and theft from a motor vehicle both also in the range of 30%.

"These are fantastic results and are due to a number of factors.”

Senior sergeant Deacon said there had been a lot of proactive work done by Warwick police in the last 12 months.

"This has resulted in the solving of a large number of property offences and this had led to the incarceration of some or all of those repeat offenders.

"Media has also played a part with campaigns such as Lock it or Lose it and other home security campaigns,” he said.

"This kind of community education takes time for the message to get through and hopefully this translates to people locking their cars and houses.

"This removes what we call the 'soft target', these offenders will roam the streets looking for unlocked cars or open windows.

"Most of these crimes are opportunistic and you take the opportunity away, it's makes the crimes less likely to occur.”

Snr Sgt Deacon said the public will need to remain vigilant with the change of seasons.

"Bear in mind we are coming into summer and people are more likely to leave windows open to catch the breeze,” he said.

"This provides that easy opportunity for offenders.

"Where possible, look at installing security screens or other means of home security such as sensor lights to reduce these opportunities for would-be thieves.”

Snr Sgt Deacon warned against public complacency.

"Just because we're experiencing a downturn now doesn't mean it will continue,” he said.

"We urge the community to remain vigilant with security and please report suspicious activity to police or Crime Stoppers.

Credit must go to where credit is due.

"We must thank the local community for their efforts and support to get us to this point where we have reduced crime and we urge them to continue to provide the info we rely on to solve and to stop crime in this region,” he said.

"I can think of too many occasions to mention, of the public being watchful and reporting crimes as or just after they've happened.

"This community-minded behaviour assists us immensely and helps us solve crimes in a timely manner.”

Residents can phone 000 (in an emergency only), Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or Police Link on 131444 to report suspicious behaviour.

Topics:  crime, crime reporting, property crime, warwick

