Pub brawl lands two in court: police

TWO men will appear in court after an alleged altercation at the Criterion Hotel in Warwick last night.

Warwick Police Sergeant Greg Burton said police and Queensland Emergency Services were called to the hotel in Palmerin St just before midnight.

Sgt Burton said a 32-year-old Bundaberg was treated at the scene for minor injuries sustained in an altercation involving two men.

A 24-year-old Warwick man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on March 8.

The Bundaberg man was charged with public nuisance and will appear in court on February 22.

Sgt Burton said no other patrons at the hotel were believed to have been involved in the incident that occurred just before the hotel's closing time.