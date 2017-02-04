Pumped about petrol prices

PETROL WIN: Jared Tibbett from Allora was filling up on fuel in Warwick yesterday and said diesel prices had seemed low last year.

IT may be hard to believe after the hip-pocket sting at the petrol bowser over Christmas, but Warwick motorists enjoyed record low fuel prices last year.

The Rose City made it into the top 10 cheapest postcodes to buy unleaded petrol and diesel in Queensland last year.

According to the RACQ, the average price of ULP in Warwick was 119.5 cents per litre, 10cpl less than the city's average in 2015.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said motorists were paying less for ULP and diesel in Warwick than they had in years.

"It's the lowest ULP price we've seen in Warwick in seven years. While Warwick's ULP price was 3cpl dearer than nearby Toowoomba, prices were cheaper than many other regional centres across Queensland,” Ms Smith said.

"The average price for diesel in Warwick in 2016 was 118.3cpl - that's the cheapest price we've seen in at least eight years.”

Warwick's 2016 prices were comparable to Toowoomba, Ipswich and other towns in the vicinity which sold diesel for 118.4cpl and 117.7cpl respectively.

The average price of ULP across the state was 122.8 cpl, 12.6 cpl lower than 2015 while the average price of diesel was 119.2 cpl, 13.8 cpl lower than 2015.

ULP sold in Brisbane was the most affordable since RACQ records began in 1980 and the fall in fuel prices across Queensland was primarily due to low world oil prices throughout the year.

Ms Smith said there had been an upswing in ULP price in Warwick recently.

"We're seeing high fuel prices in Warwick at the moment with the current price for ULP sitting at 143.4cpl.” Ms Smith said.

Moranbah was the cheapest place to buy ULP and diesel (114.3 cpl and 110.2 cpl, respectively) last year while Cunnamulla was the dearest at 144.5cpl.