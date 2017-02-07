Push for pedestrian crossing near Warwick Hospital

CALL FOR SAFETY: Cherie O'Neill has championed a petition to get a pedestrian crossing installed by council near Warwick Hospital.

"I want it to be fixed before someone is killed or hurt.”

These are the words of Warwick woman Cherie O'Neill who has started a petition convince Southern Downs Regional Council to install a crossing on Locke St.

Mrs O'Neill said she had long advocated to have a crossing installed near Warwick Hospital to make access safer for patients, staff and families alike.

"A while ago I went to Warwick Shire Council who told me it was a Department of Main Roads issue and then Department of Main Roads told me it was council,” she said.

"When I went back to them they brushed me off.

"(Last year) I asked Tracy Dobie before the election if she would make this a priority if she were elected and she indicated she drove past there and that something needs to be done.

"More recently at a U3A meeting she attended I asked her again and she got out her smart phone and brought up the (council) app and put in my details and lodged a request for me.

"The response I got a week or two later gave me the impression of 'we'll get around to it someday', but it's not a priority for them.”

Kickstarting the petition just after Australia Day, Mrs O'Neill has collected close to 600 signatures to support the cause.

She lodged the papers with the council yesterday.

"The feedback I got from people was it should have been done years ago,” Mrs O'Neill said.

"Many people said they were sure there must be one there and were surprised there wasn't.

"It's up to the council engineers where the crossing goes but I just want a safe place where the elderly, sick and young families can cross before someone is hurt.”