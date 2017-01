Police are seeking information on missing bike at Goondiwindi.

A PUSHBIKE has been allegedly stolen from a home at Goondiwindi.

The matter was reported to police just after 8am today.

Goondiwindi police said the Northern Star female push bike was reported missing from a home in Winton St.

Any information to Goondiwindi police on 46717777 or Crime Stoppers on 1800333333