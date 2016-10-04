Queensland dairy farmers: We'd like some facts please

PRICES: A new baby formula plant could spell good news for the region's dairy farmers.

QUEENSLAND'S dairy industry is leading the demand for transparency from Coles over the Victorian Farmers Federation Farmers Fund.

Queensland Dairyfarmers' Organisation vice-president Ross McInnes said the $2 million from Coles-VFF Farmers Fund milk started to pale in comparison to raising milk prices and feels more like a "sick joke”.

"If the Victorian domestic market price was respected and valued with flat long-term price, it would help in the current situation,” he said.

"An increase of one cent per litre in Victoria would deliver an extra $61.8 million at the farmgate.

Mr McInness noted some recent news publications had misconstrued information about the fund.

"Comments about Coles, with its Victorian Farmers Federation Farmers Fund, implied that farmers were simply misinformed and the United Dairyfarmers of Victoria was jealous of the scheme as it had not thought of it,” he said.

"A more accurate assertion would have been that dairyfarmers and their representatives were sick of another cynical PR exercise.”

Mr McInnes said the articles go on to falsely infer that Victorian dairies only contributed 4% of production into fresh white milk.

The Harrisville dairy farmer crunched the numbers to determine the actual contributions.

"The Dairy Australia data, however, states that Victoria produced 6.18 billion litres with packaged milk sales consisting 635 million litres or 10.25% in 2015/16,” he said.

"Of this figure, fresh white makes up 80% of that total or around 508ML.”

Mr McInness said the dairy industry was now faced with limited options to get themselves back on their feet.

"The retailers have misused industry statements to suggest that the value of all milk in Australia is priced off the export market,” he said.

"This appears to be used to insist on rise and fall clauses on southern domestic tenders.

"The fact is, only twice in the last 12 years has the Queensland and Victorian milk price moved in the same fashion.

"If the Australian production drops by 7% as predicted, the domestic share will be about 72%, which makes you wonder why values are based off the export price.

"It's fair to say that while retailers continue insisting on rise and fall clauses, it is in their financial interest to maintain them.”