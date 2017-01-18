37°
News

Queensland facing more scorching days

18th Jan 2017 6:18 AM Updated: 7:16 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SOUTHEAST Queenslanders will once again be cranking up the air con today, with another heatwave to send temperatures soaring.

The nights will be warm and the days even hotter as maximum temperatures range from the low to high 30s.

The temperature will soar to 39C in Beaudesert, Gatton, Laidley and Esk today, while a top of 38C is forecast in Ipswich and 35C for Brisbane.

The Sunshine Coast can expect a top of 33 today and 35 on Saturday before dropping back to 30 on Sunday.

Toowoomba is expecting a top of 36 degrees today, Gympie will hit 38, Bundaberg 34, while Hervey Bay will be cooler on 32 degrees. Warwick will be hot and sunny on 37 degrees today.

Gladstone should expect to hit 34 and Rockhampton 36, while Mackay will be mostly sunny with 31 degrees.

The Queensland Ambulance Service has issued a heat wave warning, saying people could become 'very sick' if they did not take precautions. 

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Michael Knepp said temperatures would remain high until Saturday.

There will be no respite from the heat overnight either, with minimum temperatures to remain in the mid 20s.

"It's not record breaking in terms of extremes, it's a prolonged period of hot weather," Mr Knepp said.

He said the bureau was not expecting any storms but there was an increased chance on Friday and Saturday, which would be particularly "yuck".

The blistering conditions come after a prolonged heatwave last week, during which a 30-year-old man died of heatstroke while out dirt biking.

Mr Knepp said heatwaves were the most fatal weather phenomenon and urged people to consider turning on their airconditioning, staying indoors or visiting the pool to cool down.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks heat heat wave weather

'It's a drowning hazard' say Maryvale mums

'It's a drowning hazard' say Maryvale mums

WATER overflowing from a council-owned drain has become a huge cause for concern for Maryvale mums Jodie Smith and Storm Angel.

Four day heatwave ahead for Southern Downs: BOM

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting heatwave conditions

4 things you can't miss this week

Winners Stunned Mullets and runners-up Marbuck's XI after the final of the Condamine Sports Club Australia Day Cricket Carnival. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Here are 4 things you can't miss this week

Tails wag over $17,000 grant

DOG'S LIFE: Dog Obedience Club members Bill North, Barbara Dingley and Fran Hockings with their buddies.

Warwick Dog Obedience Club receives much-needed grant

Local Partners

Warwick teens skip STD protection

Thousands of teenage girls on the Southern Downs have skipped the life-saving cervical cancer vaccine.

Showgirl spirit wins over numbers

PAGEANT PRIDE: Warwick 2016 showgirl winner Amy Bradfield and rural ambassador titleholder Shelley Doyle praise the competition.

Showgirl organisers find it increasingly hard to rustle up entrants

4 things you can't miss this week

Winners Stunned Mullets and runners-up Marbuck's XI after the final of the Condamine Sports Club Australia Day Cricket Carnival. Photo Gerard Walsh / Warwick Daily News

Here are 4 things you can't miss this week

Events you need to be at this week...

Andrew Lange races at Warwick Dragway.

No Prep Kaos drag racing open to all

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

Ariana Grande 'hardest working 23-year-old on Earth'?

ARIANA Grande sent Twitter into a tizzy when she declared herself “the hardest working 23-year-old human being on Earth.”

Why The Walking Dead cast are paid a pittance

Despite massive ratings the cast haven't been shown the money

50 Shades Dornan on why he hates the film

Dornan and Johnson’s frequent sex scenes were ‘awkward’ to film. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Jamie Dornan doesn’t blame you for hating 50 Shades

Chris Hemsworth’s X-rated compliment to former co-star

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth poses on the red carpet for the European premiere of the film 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' in London on April 21, 2015.

THOR star once paid former Home and Away actress a lewd compliment.

'I can't keep my mouth shut any longer'

Singer George Michael.

George Michael’s cousin blasts singer’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

Fresh faces: NCIS gets a shake up with new cast members

The new cast of NCIS, from left, Rocky Carroll, Pauley Perrette, Sean Murray, David McCallum, Brian Dietzen, Wilmer Valderrama, Emily Wickersham, Mark Harmon, Duane Henry and Jennifer Esposito.

THREE new characters join naval drama for season 14.

First the Onesie, now an Xbox One S inflatable controller

Fancy an inflatable Xbox One S controller?

Inflatable controller 'perfect sidekick' for Australia Day party

Must be Sold !!

124 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $189,000

This well maintained 4 bedroom timber home situated on an elevated 951m2 corner allotment. Close to the Warwick Hospitial, Warwick West State School and Westside...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Country Lifestyle

Lot 360 and 361 Myrtle Hill Road, Warwick 4370

Rural 0 0 $ 370,000

Only 15 minutes from Warwick, 29.14 Ha (72 Acres) of fertile volcanic soil comprising cultivation and grazing with 360 degree views from the elevated house site...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Fully Refurbished On Large Block

102 Tooth Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $249,000

Set back on a 2,023sqm block this 3 bedroom home has been fully refurbished. New floor coverings throughout, new window blinds and freshly painted interior.

Land With Potential - Central to City Centre

31 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $599,000

Vacant land central to city centre, one block to main street. Fenced 1750sm with town water, sewage and phone available. Valuable location with potential. ...

Mancave Manor

Sladevale 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $ 349,000

Perfect place for Him and Her. Trouble compromising? Comfortable three bedroom home on 4.05 hectares with a large shed which includes an office, just 10 K from...

Good Investment

1 Crawford Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $ 248,000

Tranquil garden setting for this lovely 3 bedroom timber home on a 607 m corner block close to school, childcare, shops and hospital. Larger sized bedrooms have...

Charming Cottage

4 Drayton Street, Allora 4362

House 2 2 2 $189,000

Neat 2 bedroom plus study cottage on an easy care 551sqm fully fenced block just a short walk to the Allora Central Business District. Both bedrooms are large with...

Quality Home On Property Providing Privacy

195 Ravenscroft, Elbow Valley 4370

Rural 4 2 3 $575,000

This quality 4 bedroom home sits on an elevated 116 acre property approximately 25 kilometres from Warwick. The spacious home features 2 living areas both with...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!