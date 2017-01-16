32°
RACQ: Extreme heat fries car engines and batteries

16th Jan 2017 12:07 PM
RACQ warns extreme heat fries car engines and batteries
RACQ warns extreme heat fries car engines and batteries Photographer: Tony Allison

AS HEATWAVE conditions continue in Queensland, RACQ has warned motorists to be wary of the impact extreme heat can have on car engines.

RACQ Roadside Assistance received more than 250 calls in the past week from members across Queensland whose car engines and batteries had failed to cope with the extreme conditions.

RACQ spokesperson Lauren Ritchie said extreme heat was a killer to vital parts of a car's engine.

"It's much hotter under the bonnet than it is outside so your battery and cooling system have to work overtime to keep the car running," Ms Ritchie said.

"If your cooling system isn't up to scratch the hot weather may just be enough to push it to breaking point, which can result in costly repairs and even having to replace the entire system.

"Heat is also one of the biggest killers of batteries in Queensland."

Ms Ritchie urged motorists not to ignore the warning signs of overheating.

"The temperature gauge might read a bit higher in hot weather, but if it's getting near the red zone it's time to get your car checked out," she said.

"If your car has overheated once, it's more likely to overheat again in the future, so make sure you find out exactly what is causing the problem and have it fixed."

Ms Ritchie cautioned against trying to cool down an overheated car by adding water to the radiator.

"Never remove the radiator cap from a hot engine - you risk serious burns," she said.

"By the time you're stuck on the side of the road the damage has already been done so you're better off calling RACQ or your mechanic who can safely assess the problem."

Warwick Daily News
