Rain falls in area up to 132mm at Upper Dalrymple Creek

GREYMARE CREEK: Water is flowing freely in many creeks on the Southern Downs after rain overnight Saturday. The biggest rise appears to be in Dalrymple Creek.

THE rain came overnight Saturday and Upper Dalrymple Creek east of Allora scored best with 132mm.

This morning, water from Dalrymple Creek was covering some low parts of the Allora golf course. While the creek was high at Allora, there was no problem for highway traffic.

There was 58mm rain at Goomburra and 75mm further west at Bony Mountain.

Campbell's Gully recorded 52mm, Yangan 51mm, Warwick Automatic Station at The Hermitage 45mm, Warwick 37mm, Elbow Valley 32mm and Greymare 31mm.

Killarney has been under most of the recent storms but missed out this time with only 8mm recorded.

South of Warwick, the rain wasn't as heavy with 7mm at Connolly Dam and 15mm at Dalveen.

BOM senior forecaster Rick Threlfall said there was a chance of afternoon showers and storms today.

"Today is the best chance, it eases off tomorrow with a chance of an early morning shower,” he said.