Rain rain go away: glorious sunny weather ahead

After a wet public holiday, sunny skies are on the way.

AFTER a very soggy Queens Birthday public holiday, the Southern Downs is now in line for a treat of a different kind from Mother Nature.

The rain is gone now and ahead is a beautiful taste of spring.

Dean Narramore from the Bureau of Meteorology said the Southern Downs was in for a glorious week.

"Today (Monday) we've had a pretty fast moving low-pressure system come through most of south Queensland,” he said.

"Basically a big band of cloud with a fair bit of rain associated with it.

"We were expecting 20-40 mm falls in that part of the world.

"That should ease overnight.”

Mr Narramore said there would be a bit of a pattern shift in the next week.

"Lately we've had a quite few instances of week-long trough systems coming through your region, but for the next while we're going to have warm sunny conditions as a large high pressure system moves in over northern New South Wales and Queensland, so we should see some warmer days coming,” he said.

"Tuesday should be a little cooler at 21 degrees with fresh west-south westerly winds coming through and then we should see those winds weaken.

"It will be 21 degrees on Wednesday, 22 on Thursday, 25 on Friday, 28 on Saturday and 28 degrees again on Sunday.

"Every day will be sunny and it should be spectacular on the Southern Downs by the weekend.”